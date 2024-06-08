AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 9,153 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 250.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 128,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,527. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.