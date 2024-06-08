AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 141,098 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $200.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

