AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

