Aion (AION) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $604.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00076814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00027329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

