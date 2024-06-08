Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average is $251.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,118,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

