Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.07. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,209,719 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AKBA. StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,688 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

