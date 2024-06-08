ALEX Lab Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $65.03 million and $3.50 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.12422759 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,956,137.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

