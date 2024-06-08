Alkermes’ (ALKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alkermes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

