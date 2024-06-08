Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,930 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,651,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,251 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 71,354.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alkermes by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,603. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.