All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) versus Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Critical Review

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

All For One Media has a beta of 7.62, meaning that its stock price is 662% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $5.00 million N/A N/A Brera $109,917.00 97.42 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares All For One Media and Brera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brera.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 48,019.61% -34.70% 29,634.46% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for All For One Media and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

All For One Media beats Brera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

