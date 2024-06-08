Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $396.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

