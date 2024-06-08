Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. 43,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 68,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

