Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director John David Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVE:ALV opened at C$4.76 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.82. The stock has a market cap of C$174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.71.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

