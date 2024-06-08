Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director John David Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.
John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CVE:ALV opened at C$4.76 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.82. The stock has a market cap of C$174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.71.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.