Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 1,080,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,200,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

