Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells C$280,350.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 160,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$280,350.00.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Luzich Partners LLC sold 2,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$3,613.20.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

TSE ARG opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

