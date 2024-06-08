Amphenol Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 12th (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $78.03 and a 12-month high of $138.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 24.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

