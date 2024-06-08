Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. 2,208,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.