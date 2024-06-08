Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $22.78

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $76,819,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $15,642,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

