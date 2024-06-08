Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target at $13.94

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

SRAD opened at $10.71 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 162,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

