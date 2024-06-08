Analyzing Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 30.01% 34.06% 13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 1 2 7 1 2.73

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbine Valley Resources and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, indicating that its share price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.75 $922.97 million $6.17 6.09

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Columbine Valley Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

