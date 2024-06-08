Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,190,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

