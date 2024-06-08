Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 1,967,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,845. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

