Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 388,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 684,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,241. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

