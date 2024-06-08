Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $265,230,000 after acquiring an additional 211,724 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 734,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

