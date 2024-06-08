Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.