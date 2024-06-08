Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,135,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,525,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 355,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

