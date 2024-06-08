Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

