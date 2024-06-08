Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

