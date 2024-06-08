Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 616,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

Institutional Trading of Argan

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $154,130.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182 in the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Argan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Argan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Argan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

