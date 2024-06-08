ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 0.7%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.91). Approximately 5,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.25 ($0.90).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £70.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.56.

Insider Activity at ASA International Group

In other news, insider Karin Kersten acquired 115,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £59,129.91 ($75,759.01). 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

