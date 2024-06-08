Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 967,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

