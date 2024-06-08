Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $346,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

TXN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.