Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $296,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $768.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

