Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $362,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.02. 1,597,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.78 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

About MongoDB



MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.



