Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 2,436,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,895. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

