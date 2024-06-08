Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,191.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 156,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.05. 1,038,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

