Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $34.61. 2,216,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,819. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

