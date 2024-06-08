Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.51. 380,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

