Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
