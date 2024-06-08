Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $293.79

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.79 and traded as low as $287.06. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $289.30, with a volume of 2,549 shares.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 16.64%. Analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

