Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,220 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Assurant were worth $74,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $173.34. 325,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

