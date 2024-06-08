Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0858 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $486.26 million and approximately $45.54 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,461,586,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,666,724,633 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

