Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $10,176.32 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,202.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atomera Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.39.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
