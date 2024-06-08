Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sells $767,760.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

RNA opened at $26.60 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $533,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $15,467,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827,647 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.