Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

