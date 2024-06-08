Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,589,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

