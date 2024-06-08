Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. 4,605,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.