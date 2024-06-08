Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.91. 411,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,255. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.42. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.