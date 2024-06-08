Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,221,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,045,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,313,000 after buying an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. 1,250,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,231. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

