Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $849.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The firm has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $432.34 and a one year high of $856.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

